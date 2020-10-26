Menu
Dorothy Lee Moore Austin
1932 - 2020
Dorothy Lee Moore Austin, 87, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

She was born on November 16, 1932, in Wytheville, Virginia, to the late Jessie and Georgia Moore. Dorothy was also preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Warren B. Austin; her brothers, Eldridge Moore, Thomas Moore, Jesse Moore, Junior Moore, McKinley Moore, and George Moore; and her sisters, Laura Barker and Clara Gibson, and Barbara Moore.

Surviving to cherish her memory are her daughter, Kathy Crimmins and her husband, P.C. Crimmins; grandchildren, William (Andy) Sloan and Sharon Slayton; great-grandchildren, Warren Sloan, Kailee Caldwell, Hannah Sloan, Kenzie Slayton, Emma Slayton, Keela Sloan, and Rowan Sloan; sister, Flora Harvey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. She was kind-hearted and thoughtful of others. Dorothy loved her family and neighbors and kept many children in her home.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Don Shepherd officiating. Interment will follow at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be given to the American Cancer Society or to The Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA 24179
Oct
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA 24179
Oct
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton
627 Hardy Rd. , Vinton, VA 24179
