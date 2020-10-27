Menu
Steven Lewis Manning
1951 - 2020
Steven L. Manning, 69, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Thelma Manning; and his only son, Chad Manning.

Mr. Manning retired from Magic City Sprinkler after 30 years of service. He proudly served in the United States National Guard.

Surviving are his daughters, Erin Manning and T.W., and Nikki Manning; a grandson; sisters, Barbara Webb, Sandy (Tom) Klein, Diane (Donnie) Martin; and former wives, Becky Manning and Linda Harlow; and nieces, nephews; and special friends too numerous to mention.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory. (540) 366-0707
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
