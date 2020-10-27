Menu
Lucille Hollingsworth Lindsey, 89, of Roanoke, Virginia, and Houston, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was a member of Airlee Court Baptist Church and later a member of Shenandoah Baptist Church.

Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Mason Lindsey; sister, Ruth Preddy; and brother, Gerald Hollingsworth.

Lucille is survived by her son, Alan Lindsey and his wife, Kathy; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
