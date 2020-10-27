Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Douglas Waynerite Falls
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FALLS

Douglas Waynerite

July 3, 1942

October 25, 2020

Douglas Waynerite Falls, 78, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

He was retired from the Roanoke United Methodist Home (now The Hermitage), where he worked for 36 years. The patients and staff loved him. Mr. Falls was a kind and gentle man. He was a member of Hollins Church of the Nazarene.

Born on July 3, 1942, he was the son of the late Alice and Edward Falls. Mr. Falls was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Bernard and Margie Fall, who raised him; his uncle, James Falls; and aunt, Julia Falls.

Mr. Falls is survived by two sisters, Andrea F. Smith and family of Salem, Va., and Marie F. Scruggs (Ray) and family of Dublin, Va.; uncle, Fred, Aunt Hazel F. Quesenberry, Tim and Michele and family; Katie B. Usla (Berk); and a very special and loving cousin, Debbie Booth of Roanoke, Va.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to a dear friend, Jeanett Body, for always giving a special hand to Doug! A special thanks also to a dear friend, Mark Pence, for Tuesdays! We Will Never Forget!

Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Rev. Lynn Riddle officiating. Interment will follow in Fair View Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. until the 12 noon service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel - Roanoke
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.