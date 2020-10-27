Riddlebarger
Delories Rudisill
October 25, 2020
Mrs. Delories Rudisill Riddlebarger, age 85, of Dalton, Georgia, and formerly of Botetourt County, died on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Nicely Funeral Home in Clifton Forge. Interment will follow in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Eagle Rock.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening, October 30, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Nicely Funeral Home.
To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 27, 2020.