HINER IIPaul AnthonyOctober 25, 2020Paul Anthony Hiner II, 75, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com