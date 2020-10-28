HINER II
Paul Anthony
October 25, 2020
Paul Anthony Hiner II, 75, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 28, 2020.