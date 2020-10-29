BOWLES
Nona Mills
October 26, 2020
Nona Mills Bowles, 88, of Roanoke, Virginia, entered her Heavenly home on Monday, October 26, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Carrie Mills; brothers, Harold Mills (Ileta, Edna) and Keith Mills (Carol); sisters, Esther Mills (Wick), Juanita Shilling (Curtis), Iris Wimmer (Rymond), and Maxine Crantz (Junior); nephews, Randy Mills and Tom Mills; and niece, Sandra Farina.
Nona is survived by her husband of 64 years, Isaac "Bill" Bowles; nephews, Carson Mills, Greg Mills (Joni), and Tony Crantz (Jodi); nieces, Annette Jewel (Ray), Dianne Smith (Ray), Oletha Palazzola (Tony), Becky Bethel (Lacy), and Regina Almond (Ken).
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Good Samaritan Hospice Team for the care and comfort that they provided, especially Megan Puckett and Anita Kent.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Nona has requested that donations be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road, SW, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 29, 2020.