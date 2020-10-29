GUILLIAMS SR.
Harry E.
October 28, 2020
Harry E. Guilliams Sr., 101, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
He served his country during World War II in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Guilliams, and sons, Stephen, Tim and Jonathan.
Harry is survived by his son, Bud Guilliams, and grandson, Justin Guilliams.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Evergreen Burial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 29, 2020.