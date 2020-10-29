Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Harry E. Guilliams Sr.
GUILLIAMS SR.

Harry E.

October 28, 2020

Harry E. Guilliams Sr., 101, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

He served his country during World War II in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Guilliams, and sons, Stephen, Tim and Jonathan.

Harry is survived by his son, Bud Guilliams, and grandson, Justin Guilliams.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Evergreen Burial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Evergreen Burial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.