"Dot" Dorothy



Beasley



Talking to my siblings I hear it in the voice,



Missing mom more and more and I guess you say of course.



It was mom that would remind us Not to complain ,although she could not walk,



It was mom who would listen to us tentatively ,



When at times she could not talk.



It was mom that when we were little she gave us a place to go,



It was mom that we ran to when our feeling we couldn't show.



Never talk bad about anyone she would always say,



Worrying about how much Freda worked each and every day.



Freda was there working to make sure mom had her care,



Countless days and countless night but complain she wouldn't dare.



Looking forward to the projects that Darlene would give to her to do,



And also the singing and the Bible stories too.



Always talking to Rhonda and knowing what to say,



She was her baby always and always got her way.



If Rhonda was on her way she would perk up and say,



We got to get this place ready for that very special day.



Andra and her watched movies and had their snacks ,sometimes they watched all night,



She always wanted to make sure her Andra was alright.



Ricky and mom took care of each other and she was always by his side,



A moment imbedded in mom forever is when her son had died.



She would always wake and stretch her arms real wide



With a smile on her face no one could deny.



Me and mom would sing and dance and do exercises too,



I am sure you have a story of my mom and you,



I will never forget you mom, and we miss you very much,



Somehow I think she hears me but I want the world to know,



We love our mom today as we did a year ago.



Written by Constance Teele - memories for us all. Freda, Andra,Darlene,Rhonda



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 29, 2020.