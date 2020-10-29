GREENWAY SR.
David Eugene
November 13, 1941
October 22, 2020
David Eugene Greenway Sr., 78, of New Castle, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
He was born on November 13, 1941, to Luther Clifton and Nannie Mae Greenway. A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, David Greenway was a #1 Family Man and very well loved. He was viewed by all who loved him as hardworking, selfless, and giving. David always provided for and put his family first.
David is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ruby Bray Greenway; his three children, Lynn Morgan and husband, Bill, David Greenway Jr. and girlfriend, Geri Lyn Hansen, and Nicole Persinger and husband, Eddie; his seven grandchildren, Tonya Isemann, Dustin Persinger, Gabe Greenway, Derek Persinger, Megan LaBrie, Kassidy Shrewsbury and Kristen Greenway; as well as eight great-grandchildren.
David's big family also includes his brother, Donald Clifton Greenway (deceased); and his sisters, Barbara Green, Joan Moses, and Gloria Barton; and many nieces and nephews. Close and special were Monica Farris, Mark Moses, Patty Weaver, Robin Guthrie and husband, Gary; as well as a special cousin, Johnny Greenway and wife, Dorothy.
There will be no service at this time. A small memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 29, 2020.