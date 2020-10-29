Shively
Doris Ann Boone
March 27, 1928-October 27, 2020
Doris Ann Boone Shively, daughter of the late Henry and Alice Boone, was born in Rocky Mount, Virginia, on March 27, 1928. She peacefully departed this earthly life on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at age 92 years and seven months.
She will be greatly missed and remembered by her husband, C. Lester Shively; and two children and their spouses, Marcus (Connie) Shively of Covington, Ohio and Charlotte (Donnie) Montgomery of Wirtz, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Shawn (Kelli) Shively, Shelly (Clem) Hess, Jamie Montgomery, Brandon (Jessica) Montgomery, Betsy (BJ) Smith, Marcy (Aaron) Crabtree, Katie (James) Wisler; and sixteen great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Nora Boone; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was the last survivor of 13 children in the Henry and Alice Boone family.
Also special thanks to care giver Mearl (Buggs) Boswell and her family. They compassionately cared for Doris Ann for nearly four years.
Doris Ann was a member of the Shenandoah Old German Baptist Brethren New Conference. She was a homemaker whose greatest joy was spending time with her family. Her patience, keen eye and attention to detail made her an excellent seamstress, and she delighted in using this talent to serve others.
Visitation will be at the Flora Funeral Home at 2 until 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020. A family service will be held at Flora Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020. The funeral service will be held graveside at the Franklin Memorial Park at 3 p.m. We would ask that all in attendance please respect Covid guidelines by wearing a face covering and practicing social distancing when possible.
In lieu of flowers, we prefer that donations be sent to the Shenandoah Church building fund, the local hospice or charity of your choice
.
.
