WEBB
Forrest A. "Tony"
October 27, 2020
Forrest A. "Tony" Webb, 73, of Vinton, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
Tony attended Mineral Springs Baptist Church for many years. He was in the automotive industry for 50 years and 38 of those years with Magic City Ford, where he made many friends as he never met a stranger. Tony also enjoyed going on cruises and trying new foods and getting together with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest A. Webb and Margaret H. Webb, and one brother, Barry Webb.
Tony is survived by his loving wife of almost 39 years, Vivian Nicely Webb; two daughters, Lisa W. Schenk and husband, John, and Marlo W. Dunahoo and husband, Jerry; two granddaughters, Taylor Renee Dunahoo and Ashlee Nicole Dunahoo; one brother, Eddie Webb and wife, Sharon; his two fur babies, Emmie Lou and Bella Ann; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Tiny Nicely; a brother-in-law, Buddy Nicely and wife, Darlene; a sister-in-law, Tina Sue Hall and husband, Junior; many nieces and nephews; his loving friends; and his Magic City Ford Family.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Merten, Dr. Manico, and to Nurse Dorian.; also, a special thanks go to Barry Moran, Dave Leslie, and Jeremiah Hambrick, for all their help with the yard.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Mineral Springs Baptist Church with Pastor Jason Gault officiating. Entombment will follow at the Chapel of Light Mausoleum in Evergreen Burial Park. In accordance with the recent mandates, face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mineral Springs Baptist Church or to the Blue Ridge Cancer Care.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.