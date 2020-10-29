WALDRON JR.
Hubert Clark
October 27, 2020
Hubert Clark "Sonny" Waldron Jr., 96, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Claudine P. Waldron; children, Kenneth C. Waldron and wife, Diana, Sharon W. Cochran and husband, Bill, Julie W. Hartzheim, and Lorri W. Wright and husband, John; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A gaveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 29, 2020.