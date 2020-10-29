Huffman Jr.
Ernest Wade
July 14, 1953
October 31, 2020
Ernest Wade Huffman Jr., age 67, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
A celebration of Ernest's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road, Daleville, with Pastor Greg Moser and Pastor Kevin James officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday. For those with concerns regarding COVID-19, social distancing, and out-of-town folks, the service will be livestreamed at https://www.rader-funeralhome.com/tributes/Ernest-Huffman
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Troutville Fire Department 20 Sunset Avenue, Troutville, Virginia 24175; or to Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago IL 60601.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com
.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 29, 2020.