Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John Norman Nichols
1931 - 2020
BORN
January 3, 1931
DIED
October 27, 2020
Nichols

John Norman

October 27, 2020

John Norman Nichols of Hillsville went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Bertha Nichols; two brothers, Jimmy and Harold Nichols; and two sisters, Melva Jones and Iva Dean.

Surviving are his wife and best friend of 29 years, Belinda Howlett Nichols; son and daughter-in-law, Trevor and Gena Howlett; and two grandsons, Hunter and Hayden Howlett. Also surviving are five sisters, Ruth Davis, Grace (Jack) Dunn, Sue Dean, Wilma (Dennis) Jackson, and Charlotte Kohler; one brother, William (Bonita) Nichols.

John was born in Boulder, Colorado, and moved to Hillsville as a child. After graduating from Hillsville High School and serving his country as a SFC in the 101st Airborne in Korea, he completed an undergraduate degree at his beloved Milligan College, then a graduate degree from V.P.I. John spent his career as a school administrator with Grayson County Schools. While he cherished his years in education, his greatest love was cattle farming. He and his dad also owned and operated the Coon Ridge Christmas Tree Farm.

After retiring, John spent many happy years traveling, enjoying life on the farm, spending time with family and friends, and telling a good story. He especially enjoyed visits from his grandsons who were the light of his life.

John was a man of faith and was blessed by two supportive and loving church families, Hillsville Christian Church and Dalton Hill Christian Church. He served his community in many different ways including the Wytheville Community College Board, Grayson/Carroll Farm Service Agency, Southern States Cooperative, and 4-H.

John had a huge heart for those in need and supported numerous charities and community service groups. Those wishing to remember John may make a donation to the church or charity of their choice.

There will be a private service at a later date. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
42 Entries
Johnny has always been a dear friend from when I was 4 years of age to present. I shall miss him terribly.
Carolyn Webb
Friend
October 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May you find peace in God's love.
Carole Webb
Neighbor
October 29, 2020
Belinda and family, So very sorry for your loss. May God Bless and Comfort you during this sad time. My thoughts and prays are with you.
Roger Wilson
October 29, 2020
Belinda and family, I am so sorry to hear this terrible news. Hugs and love to you. Let us know if there is anything that you need.
Terry Jo Largen
Friend
October 29, 2020
Belinda and Trevor,
We were surprised and saddened to hear about John. He loved to tell a story better than anyone. He will be remembered by so many from classmates, to teachers, to church families, and certainly by Christmas tree shoppers making memories with him as they chose their live trees. We are keeping you in our hearts and prayers.
Harold and Trudy Golding
Friend
October 29, 2020
Rip my dear friend you were a great inspiration to me in high school and I treasured every class I had under you and there was several - not only were you a great teacher but a mentor and true confidant . So glad I got to see you at our 55 year get together and talk with you . You had an immense effect on my life in school and I will always be indebted to you -will miss you but Rest In Peace - and it wasn’t Paul Poole who put your trench coat on the class skeleton - but you knew who did it from the get go didn’t you ?
James Bobbitt
Student
October 29, 2020
Belinda I am so sorry for your loss. Johnny was such a loving, kind man. He was so easy to talk to and interested in everything. He will be missed.
Joyce Bulot
Friend
October 29, 2020
Very sorry for your loss, Belinda and family. John was a very special man. He was Beloved by all who knew him. May God comfort each of you.
Vera and Garnett Dalton
Friend
October 29, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Johnny was the salt of the earth- always laughing, helping everyone, and joking. You will be missed.
Russell and Patty Burkholder
Friend
October 29, 2020
Belinda,
We are so sorry to hear about John. We will be praying for you and the family. John and his parents were very special people.
Jerry & Velma Shupe
October 29, 2020
Belinda, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. John was such a fine man. My father loved talking with him and exchanging tales .Once when Daddy and I were eating out , we ran into John. Three cups of coffee and two hours later, we left for home! He spoke often of you, Trevor, and those grand children and clearly adored you all. Wishing you peace in the coming days.
Carolyn Frost
October 29, 2020
John was a very caring person. May GOD be with all the family and bring them peace at this time of sorrow.
Wilma Dalton
Acquaintance
October 29, 2020
I was saddened to hear of Mr. Nichols passing. He was my 12th grade high school principal at Independence High in 1966. He was always such a nice, friendly, and caring person. His sister Wilma was also one of my teachers at Independence and I always enjoyed her classes. My prayers and thoughts are with the family. I know he will be greatly missed.
With love and prayers.
Wanda Taylor Testerman
Wanda Testerman
Student
October 29, 2020
What a wonderful guy that always how a smile and a kind word he will be greatly missed by his cummunity and family and friends
He come many times when my dad “Carl Staples” was sick our family was always very grateful for his and sweet wife Belinda friendship
Susan Harold
Friend
October 29, 2020
He was a big man with a big heart and a big smile! He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him. We are so sorry for your loss. Our heartfelt sympathies, prayers and love go out to you, Belinda, and Johnny's family. RIP Johnny Nichols!
Judi & Ray McKenzie
Friend
October 29, 2020
Dear Family. This was a shock to hear of John's passing. This is a great loss for the community. I always enjoyed being around John as he was so much fun. We are praying for peach and comfort for all family members and friends.
Dennis & Sue Ward
Friend
October 29, 2020
You have our deepest sympathy. John was a wonderful person. Words cannot say how special he was. He was a great teacher and mentor to all. He was like a brother to us. He was proud of his family, especially the grandchildren. Our thoughts and prayers go out to family. With love, the Watson Brothers.
Tom Watson
Friend
October 29, 2020
Belinda, I am so sorry for your loss. I always enjoyed hearing of your travels and times together. You and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Ronald Mankins
Friend
October 29, 2020
Mr Nichols was an amazing principle who believed in his students. An encourager to be our best.
Linda Boyer Saincone
Student
October 29, 2020
Belinda,
So sorry for your loss of such a good husband. I only got to meet him the one time but was touched by how kind and caring he was to me.
You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Much love to you and your family.
Linda Shockley Sackett
Friend
October 29, 2020
John was my high school principal and friend diring my teaching career. He was someone whose company was always enjoyable. A great example for others and a very good man.
Ronald Byrd
Student
October 28, 2020
Mr. Nichols was someone that I always looked up to as a youngster. He was our high school Principal for many years, and he always had words of wisdom for confused teenagers. He was one of my most admired mentors, one of the best people that I knew. R.I.P. Sir and thank you for all that you did for the lives of the young folks of Grayson County.
Tom Maxwell
Friend
October 28, 2020
I always thought so much of Mr. Nichols. He was a kind man, and highly respected. I will fondly remember him as being a good and caring principal at Providence Elementary School when I was in first grade. My heartfelt condolences to the family, he will surely be missed in this world.
Kathy Burris Sikes
October 28, 2020
I am sorry to hear about the death of John Nichols. a fellow educator. To Belinda and each family member, I extend my sincere sympathy.
Rexene Davis Spraker
Friend
October 28, 2020
I met John when we ended up at the same breakfasts at the area churches. We laughed and thought it funny that we did that. He was such a friendly person and easy to talk to. We will all miss him. Sorry for your loss.
Evona Jessup
Friend
October 28, 2020
Prayers for the family and all the many friends. May the Lord offer His comfort and peace. Don't think Johnny ever met a stranger. I remember him as smiling and jolly and always eager to help someone. Rest in peace

.
Tim Lineberry
Friend
October 28, 2020
John touched the lives of many people. He was a scholar, teacher, administrator, and friend to many who have known him through the years. We will miss him. With great admiration, Mary Ruth Vaughan Pickett, Class of '61 Fries High School.
MARY RUTH PICKETT
Student
October 28, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of our good neighbor and friend. He has always been a true supporter of our church, community and family. He never knew a stranger and if he met one, they were not strangers at departure. Our prayers are with each member of this family during the coming days. We pray that each of your happy memories with brighten each cloudy day.
Lee & Karen Alley
Friend
October 28, 2020
Belinda,
Words may not sufficiently express the sorrow we feel at the loss of Uncle Johnny. He was a good friend, favorite uncle, mentor and counselor to our family and we will greatly miss him. Uncle Johnny touched many lives and inspired all those he came in contact with. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this painful time, please accept our sincere sympathies.
Donnie & Sandra Dean
Family
October 28, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss! Praying that your happy memories help you and your family during this difficult time.
Sue & Michael Dickens
Friend
October 28, 2020
He was so much fun. Rush and I graduated with him. He will be greatly missed,
Marie Martin
October 28, 2020
So sorry Belinda we thought the world of Johnny. All my children adored him. You are in our thoughts and prayers. May God give you comfort during this difficult time. Hugs and prayers
Richard & Pauline Horton
Friend
October 28, 2020
John was a great teacher at Fries School. Robert and I thought a lot of John! So sorry for your loss! Robert and Louise Goad
Goad Robert
Friend
October 28, 2020
Belinda, Diane and I loved Johnny and will miss him and his loving support of persons less fortunate than he. Prayers, support and Love to you our sweet friend. Cynthia and Diane
Cynthia Johnson
Friend
October 28, 2020
Belinda and Family,
I am so sorry to hear about Mr. Nichols. He was so admired by all his students! Please know we are sending prayers for you and your family and enjoying the memories of such a special man.
Ruth Hall
Friend
October 28, 2020
I remember putting up hay for him and Jack with a sled.
Rickie Newman
Friend
October 28, 2020
I consider it an honor to have known and worked with John Nichols. I knew him first as my high school principal. Years later we were colleagues in the Grayson Co School Division. He served as one of several mentors to me. His sense of humor lightened many meetings and seminars. Sincere sympathy to Belinda and family.
Carolyn Richardson
Friend
October 28, 2020
He was a great brother. Never without a joke.
Charlotte Koehler
Family
October 28, 2020
So sorry to hear about Johns death,he was a good friend and will be greatly missed.
Ernest Webb
Friend
October 28, 2020
Belinda, I am sorry to learn about your husband. Looking at your pictures looks like you two had a wonderful life and great time together. Cherish the memories and enjoy your grandboys. Norene Sowers
Norene Sowers
Friend
October 28, 2020
Belinda and family. John was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed. My prayers are with you and your family. If you need any thing let me know.
SUE Brannock
Neighbor
October 28, 2020
Belinda - I am so sorry to learn of John's death. He was such a good man and he will be greatly missed. I will always be grateful for the interest he took in Jake and his music. Jake and I were both blessed to know him. You and your family will be in my prayers.
Becky Helton
Friend
October 28, 2020