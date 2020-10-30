HensleyBetty RuthOctober 24, 2020Betty Ruth Hensley, of Elliston, on Saturday, October 24, 2020, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ God's only begotten son and loved ones gone on. She lived to see her 99th birthday on October 17, 2020.The last left of nine children and preceded in death by her parents, Bernard Tiffner and Leanora Perrine Tiffner; her sisters, Veda Wilson, Genevieve Brown, Mildred Walker; brothers, Dexter, Ballard, Lloyd, James and Arthur Tiffner.Relatives from her family and her husband's family will miss her. She was married for 71 years to her first and only sweetheart, Rev. Holly M. Hensley. A United Methodist pastor, he served many churches in W.Va. and Va. They retired in this area because of the lovely people and the beauty of the mountains. They were members of Lafayette United Methodist Church in Lafayette, Va. and were blessed with their burial plots by the Church. All who knew her loved and respected her.She is survived by daughters, Karen Parrish, and Betty Keaton; losing her loved daughter, Frances Hensley-Bales in August, 2013. She was a great-great-grandmother to three and a great-grandmother to seven. She had three grandchildren, Randy Parker, Jackie Keaton Clark and Heather Bales Brand.The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 9 until 10 a.m. at Lotz Salem Chapel. Funeral service will follow visitation in the Chapel. Interment following service in Sherwood Memorial Park with Reverend Elwood Carwile officiating.