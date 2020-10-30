Menu
Jack Earl Cumbie
CUMBIE

Jack Earl

October 28, 2020

Jack Earl Cumbie, 94, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

He served his country in the United States Navy during World War II and was involved in the D-Day Invasion of Normandy. Jack was awarded various medals including the Purple Heart, European Campaign Medal, and the World War II Medal.

He was predeceased by his wife, Mamie Webster Cumbie, and two brothers, Fred Cumbie and Buck Cumbie.

Jack is survived by his granddaughter, Susan Maxey (Barry); nieces, Judy Robins (Donnie) and Linda C. Linville; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Carilion Hospice for their compassionate care of Jack.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 until 4 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel with Pastor Eric Spano officiating.

In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to make a contribution in Jack's honor to Carilion Hospice by calling them at (540) 224-4753. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.oakeys.com.


Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
