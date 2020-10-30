RAPPS JR.
Christopher Wayne
March 23, 1990
October 28, 2020
Christopher Wayne Rapps Jr., 30, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
He was born on March 23, 1990 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Christopher was preceded in death by his mother, Deanna Crotts, and his great-grandfather, "Pa" Bobby Ray Childress Sr.
He is survived by his father, Chris Rapps Sr.; sister, Courtney Rapps; great-grandmother, "Mom" Ruth Childress, Bob and Ruth made a home to many people particularly, Christopher, who holds a very special place in their hearts; little brother and best friend, Jason Pendleton Jr.; his special uncle and aunt, Jason and Melissa Pendleton, who love him dearly; paternal grandparents, Steve and Freda Rapps; maternal grandparents, Steve Wiggins and Peggy Johnson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 8 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 30, 2020.