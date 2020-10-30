CAMPBELL
Randall Wayne "Randy"
March 24, 1959
October 28, 2020
Randall Wayne "Randy" Campbell, 61, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was born on March 24, 1959.
Randy was preceded in death by his father, Walter L. Campbell Sr.
Surviving are his son, Chris Campbell; mother, Betty Wheeler Campbell; sisters, Linda Waldron and husband, David, Cheryl Entsminger and husband, Ronnie, and Pam Campbell; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special nephew, Hiram "Scott" E. Campbell III.
Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton with Pastor Jason Bennett officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 30, 2020.