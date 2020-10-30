MCFARLAND
Timmy Asbury
October 28, 2020
Timmy Asbury McFarland, 52, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 following a long illness.
He is survived by his parents, Sally and Richard McFarland; daughter, Jennifer Asbury; sister, Frances Asbury; and three brothers, Billy, Milton, and Roy Asbury, all of Roanoke.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mellon and the Nurses at 10 South at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital (CRMH).
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with a Memorial Service beginning at 3 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 30, 2020.