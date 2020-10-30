Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Timmy Asbury Mcfarland
MCFARLAND

Timmy Asbury

October 28, 2020

Timmy Asbury McFarland, 52, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 following a long illness.

He is survived by his parents, Sally and Richard McFarland; daughter, Jennifer Asbury; sister, Frances Asbury; and three brothers, Billy, Milton, and Roy Asbury, all of Roanoke.

The family would like to thank Dr. Mellon and the Nurses at 10 South at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital (CRMH).

The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with a Memorial Service beginning at 3 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.