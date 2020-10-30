O'DellJoan Poole GriffithOctober 28, 20202 Timothy 4:7 (KJV) I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 2 Timothy 4:7 (KJV) We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8 (KJV)On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Joan Poole Griffith O'Dell, 80, of Pulaski, went Home to be with her Saviour. The daughter of the late James Kermit Poole and Carrie Poole.She is survived by her devoted husband, James Richard O'Dell. Preceded in death by son, L. Lee Griffith Jr.; daughter, Deborah Griffith Aliff; brother, Charles Poole, and sister, Mary-Ann Widner; and stepson, Allen O'Dell.Survived by sister, Shelby Gibson, husband, Jerry; brother-in-law, Roger O'Dell, wife, Sherry, Larry O'Dell, wife, Linda; sister-in-law, Sharon Crawford; son, James A. Griffith, wife, Kathy; daughter, Teresa G. Coleman, husband, Mike; stepdaughter, Rhonda O'Dell; stepsons, Timothy O'Dell and Todd O'Dell; grandchildren, Michael Coleman II, wife, Kim, Joshua Coleman, wife, Christie, Justin Griffith, wife, Rebecca, Amanda Griffith, Tyler Griffith, and Noah Aliff; great-grandchildren, McKenzie Coleman, Garrison Coleman, Rylan Coleman, Michael Coleman III, Khloe Ochoa, Easton Griffith, Genieve Griffith, Jedidiah Coleman, Max Ochoa, Sawyer Griffith; several stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the Max Creek Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. in the Sunset Cemetery, 501 S. Franklin St., Christiansburg.Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.