Rankins Sr.
Robert
October 28, 2020
Robert "Bobby" Rankins Sr., 85, of Vinton, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Bobby was a loving and devoted husband and father, and was a hard worker and master woodcrafter. He enjoyed family gatherings, walking on the greenway, going to the flea market and gardening. He was loved by family and friends and will be missed by all.
He was predeceased by a son, Robert Rankins Jr.; daughter, Shelia Wilson; mother, Dora Lois McGhee, and brother, Clyde Rankins (Betty).
Surviving family includes his wife of 65 years, Ruby Rankins; son, Terry Rankins (Kristen); daughter, Debbie Hartman (Eddie); daughter-in-law, Sue Rankins; grandchildren, Leanne Gilkeson (Scott), Joshua Wilson (Jamie), Hunter Hartman and fiancé, Christa, Jason Kyle, and Darrick(Jackie); great-grandchildren, McKayla, Payten, Dalton, Gabriel, Lachlan, Everett, Ava, Tristen, and Nevaeh; and sisters, Sue Crumpacker and Shirley Null (Axel).
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020, at the Epworth United Methodist Church Cemetery in Moneta with Mr. Billy Booth officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. Visitation will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com
Published by Roanoke Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.