Fainter



Jesse Calvin



January 10, 1925 - October 28, 2020



Jesse Calvin Fainter passed to his "Sweet By and By" on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the age of 95. Mr. Fainter was born on January 10, 1925 at Natural Bridge Station, Va. He was the firstborn child of the late Nora Victoria (Mayo) Fainter and the late Jesse Clarence Fainter of Natural Bridge Station, Va. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Clyde B. Fainter, Samuel A. Fainter and Lester E. Fainter.



Surviving to cherish his memory and love are two children, Shirley E. Fainter, Roanoke, Va. and Danny C. Fainter, Blue Ridge, Va.; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Edna Mae Fainter, Natural Bridge Station, Va. and Beulah Ann and James McFadden of Glasgow, Va.; also a sister-in-law, Mrs. Lester E. (Adna) Fainter of Lynchburg, Va.; cousins, nieces and nephews.



A child of the Great Depression, he delivered newspapers as a young red-headed lad to earn money. Mr. Fainter was a proud Veteran of World War II serving from 1943-1946. He joined the United States Navy and worked as a radio technician aboard an aircraft carrier, the USS Intrepid serving in the Pacific theater. He then served in the United States Naval Reserves. His ship was known as the 'Queen of the Dry Docks' due to time spent in repairs after being bombed, torpedoed and attacked by Kamikaze planes. The Intrepid is docked in New York City and is now a museum. He was happy to attend its 50th reunion in 1994.



Mr. Fainter retired from Burlington Industries in Glasgow, VA with 40 years service and later drove the shuttle bus at Natural Bridge Resort until his sight began to decline. He began to lose his sight at the age of 80 but with the help of devoted friends, managed to remain independent until a set back last January.



Special THANK YOU to Ken Hammack, Richard Merchant and Mattie Mae Grim for their help over many years helping Daddy to remain independent. Thank you to the McDonalds gang and everyone who kindly helped him. Dad loved to travel and meet new friends, spending time on long bus tours with his travel buddy Ken. He loved baseball, especially the New York Yankees. Even though he couldn't see to watch a game, he could still tell you all of the details just from listening to a game on TV or radio. Rest in Peace Dear Daddy. You made us feel loved and you will be sorely missed.



Regrettably, due to Covid 19, the family will not be present to receive friends at the funeral home. However, you may pay your respects between 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Harrisons Funeral Home in Lexington, Va. There will be a public graveside service at Rockbridge Memorial Gardens in Lexington on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Sue Bentley, St. James Episcopal Church, Roanoke officiating. Please wear a mask and social distance.



Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 31, 2020.