Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Boyd Bill Jones
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
JONES

William Boyd

October 27, 2020

William Boyd Jones of Roanoke and Abingdon, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. "William" to his family and "Bill" to many, was the third of five children born to William and Callie Jones.

He is survived by two sisters, Linda Jones Edwards (Dick) and Kathy Jones Beamer (Bill) of Vinton; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bill was a 1962 graduate of Stewartsville High School, a graduate of Virginia tech, and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked in the accounting field while living in several localities through the years including Roanoke, Grundy, Kentucky and most recently Abingdon. Bill loved the world of finance, his family, and traveling near and far. He was a beloved member of the Bristol First Church of God in Bristol, Tenn. No matter where he lived, Bill kept in touch with family, life-long friends, co-workers, and especially members of the church.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020, in the Stewartsville Community at Barnhardt Baptist Church, 1033, Brittle Street, Goodview, VA 24095 with the Rev. Dwight Marlow officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s Vinton Chapel - Vinton
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.