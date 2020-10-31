JONES
William Boyd
October 27, 2020
William Boyd Jones of Roanoke and Abingdon, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. "William" to his family and "Bill" to many, was the third of five children born to William and Callie Jones.
He is survived by two sisters, Linda Jones Edwards (Dick) and Kathy Jones Beamer (Bill) of Vinton; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bill was a 1962 graduate of Stewartsville High School, a graduate of Virginia tech, and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked in the accounting field while living in several localities through the years including Roanoke, Grundy, Kentucky and most recently Abingdon. Bill loved the world of finance, his family, and traveling near and far. He was a beloved member of the Bristol First Church of God in Bristol, Tenn. No matter where he lived, Bill kept in touch with family, life-long friends, co-workers, and especially members of the church.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020, in the Stewartsville Community at Barnhardt Baptist Church, 1033, Brittle Street, Goodview, VA 24095 with the Rev. Dwight Marlow officiating. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
