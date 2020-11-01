Russell
H.Ted
October 12, 1924
October 27, 2020
H. Ted Russell was born in Marion, Virginia, on October 12, 1924, to the late Martha Ennice Adams Russell and John Wiley Russell. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Violet Loraynne Leedy Russell, with whom he was reunited on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
At a young age, the family moved to Bartley, West Virginia. When Ted graduated from Bartley Junior High School, he was given the American Legion Outstanding Student Award. The family then returned to Marion, where he graduated from Marion Senior High School.
After graduation, Ted briefly attended the College of William and Mary. He was drafted for service in World War II. He served in the United States Army in the Asiatic Pacific, achieving the rank of Sergeant First Class. He served as Sergeant Major, 8th Army Headquarters, Headquarters Special Troops. He earned the Bronze Star for meritorious service during the invasion of the Philippines. He was discharged in December, 1945, and was a Charter Member of VFW Post 4667 in Marion and a member of DAV Post 3 in Roanoke.
Ted spent 16 years with Burlington Industries in Human Resource Management. He closed his business career as President and CEO of Richfield Retirement Community in 1984 after 19 years of service. He served 11 years on the Virginia State Licensure Board for Nursing Home Administrators. He was part of a group of nationwide nursing home administrators chosen to establish criteria for licensure exams. In addition, he was voted Outstanding Administrator by the Virginia Health Care Association.
Ted was a talented musician and tenor soloist. He once opened a show at the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia. He served a variety of churches as choral director and sang in numerous choral societies.
Ted's interest also included sports. He coached championship men's and women's fast pitch softball teams. Golf was his favorite sport, playing his last round at the age of 91. His first and only hole-in-one occurred at Great Oaks Country Club in Floyd, Virginia, #12, on June 15, 2000.
His survivors, who were the pride and joy of his life, are his daughters, Leah and Lisa Russell, and grandsons, John Spadaro and Russell Burns. Other survivors include nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the College of William and Mary (Williamsburg, Virginia), Greene Memorial Methodist Church (Roanoke, Virginia) or Roanoke College (Salem, Virginia).
A celebration of Ted's life will be held at a later date.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 1, 2020.