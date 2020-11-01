Hoel
Barry L.
December 25, 2019
October 15, 2020
Barry L. Hoel, 70, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. His wife, Susan Gustine Hedrick Hoel, 70, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020.
Barry was born on September 29, 1949, in Roanoke, Va. He was the son of the late Ernest Wimmer "Bill" Hoel and Edith Juanita "Nita" Cayton Hoel.
Barry was a simple man. He loved hotrods, antique cars, and trucks. He was also an avid Harley Davidson fan. He enjoyed working on all the above and tinkering with his hands. He often, could be found turning a wrench in his garage. He was loved dearly by his family and will be missed by all that knew him.
Susan was born on January 18, 1950 in Marion, Va. She was the daughter of the late Garland Stanley Hedrick and Wilma Jones Hedrick.
She retired from the Virginia Health Department after 30 years of service. To Susan family was her priority. She loved collecting jewelry, Longaberger Baskets and Boyd's Bears. Once Susan retired, she was able to enjoy her love of animals as well by volunteering at the S.P.C.A and the animal shelter. She was loved dearly by her family and everyone who encountered her. She will be dearly missed.
They are survived by two sons, Todd Hoel and his wife, Mary, Chad Hoel and his wife, Amanda: two grandchildren, Stacee Hoel and Vance Hoel. Also surviving are many friends.
For those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider the Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011 or The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
A graveside service for Barry and Susan will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 1, 2020.