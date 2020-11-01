Goad
Linda Lou France
October 25, 2020
Linda Lou France Goad, 77, of Vinton, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Linda was an amazing mother, grandmother, great-mother, and friend.
She worked for Tultex for over 23 years and HSN for over 10 years until retirement. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Kenneth (Red) Goad and his parents, James and Clara Goad, and sister-in-law, Barbara Goad.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Curtis and Tina Goad; Tracy and Mike Jasper; grandsons, Corey and Hannah White and Luke Jasper; great-granddaughter, Ella LeAnne White; sister-in-law, Carolyn Goad and special niece, Kimberly Goad.
The family will have a private memorial service for their mother at a later date. In leiu of flowers, the family asks you donate to your favorite charity
