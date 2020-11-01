Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Linda Lou France Goad
Goad

Linda Lou France

October 25, 2020

Linda Lou France Goad, 77, of Vinton, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Linda was an amazing mother, grandmother, great-mother, and friend.

She worked for Tultex for over 23 years and HSN for over 10 years until retirement. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Kenneth (Red) Goad and his parents, James and Clara Goad, and sister-in-law, Barbara Goad.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Curtis and Tina Goad; Tracy and Mike Jasper; grandsons, Corey and Hannah White and Luke Jasper; great-granddaughter, Ella LeAnne White; sister-in-law, Carolyn Goad and special niece, Kimberly Goad.

The family will have a private memorial service for their mother at a later date. In leiu of flowers, the family asks you donate to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or call 540-254-3000.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.