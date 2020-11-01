CRESSELL
Rosie Lang
April 6, 1919
October 31, 2020
Rosie Lang Cressell, 101, of Fairlawn, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was a member of the Radford Wesleyan Church and retired from Klopman Mills. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Annie Mae Lang; husband, Robert Harold Cressell Sr.; and sons, Harold Robert Cressell Jr. and Fredrick Cressell.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Doris Flinchum Cressell; granddaughters, Alice (Gordon) Huff, and Freda (Eddie) Holbrook; four special great-grandchildren, Elainé Huff Webb, McKayla Huff, Emma Minnick and Aiden Minnick; and many other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Services will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Zane Cox officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.
Please follow the COVID-19 restrictions and wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The Cressell family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 1, 2020.