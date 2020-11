CampbellLucy May ConleyOctober 30, 2020Lucy May Conley Campbell, 90, of Narrows, Va. went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020.A graveside funeral service will be conducted Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Orchard Cemetery in Ballard, W.Va. The family is being served by Givens – Riffe Funeral Service, riffefuneralservice.com