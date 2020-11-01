Parfitt
David Lee
December 26, 1942
October 29, 2020
David Lee Parfitt, 77, of Bedford passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born on December 26, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a son of the late, Arthur J. Parfitt and Ida Soper Parfitt. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Constance Sarver Parfitt; a daughter, Staci Rickman and a sister Mary Gross.
David served his country in the United States Army. He loved trains and woodworking. He was loved dearly by his family and will be greatly missed.
David is survived by his daughter, Melissa Karnes and her husband, Bobby; two grandchildren, Caleb Williams, and Kathryn Rickman.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 1, 2020.