Bower
Frederick William
October 29, 2020
Frederick William Bower, Billy, to those who knew and loved him, left this world to be with his beloved wife, Frances Hungate Bower who preceded him in death on February 4, 2016. Also preceding him in death are his parents, Rochelle Lewis Bower and Florence Otey Bower as well his stepdaughter, Carolyn Nuckolls. Billy endured a lot of pain throughout his life without complaint; he was a true inspiration to us all. He was born on December 24, 1947.
Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Audrey Bower and Martha Nash (Larry), along with his stepchildren, who loved him like their real father, Gary Vest, Tony Vest (Melissa) and Kathy Storberg; his dearly loved grandchildren, Tyler Vest, Trapper Vest, Kaylee Vest, Hannah Vest, Jamey Aker (Tyler) and Jordan Storberg; his in-laws, Carl and Brenda Hungate and Gladys and Terry Dickerson as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Billy greeted everyone with the warmth of his smile, and he had friends wherever he went. We are sad, but know he is now pain free with his beloved Frances and with God. The family would like to thank the care givers that tended to him day and night during the last few months of his life. Not only did they take amazing care of him, they loved and treated him like family. We will forever be grateful.
A special thank you to his dear friend Ron Galliher for his love, support and kindness.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. A service will follow in the Horne Funeral Home Chapel. The family requests in lieu of flowers to make donations to the American Cancer Society
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 1, 2020.