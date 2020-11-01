Brauch
Arthur
February 7, 1944
October 25, 2020
Arthur "Mike" Brauch, of Blasdell, N.Y., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the age of 76.
Mike was the son of the late Arthur A. and M. Patricia (nee Hofmayr) Brauch. Mike was the beloved husband of the late Gloria (nee Kollmar) Brauch. He was the loving father of Michael and Timothy (Megan) Brauch; cherished grandfather of Ryan (Angela) Brauch, Sara Brauch, Tyler Murphy, Chase Ferris, Grace Ferris, and excited about becoming a great-grandfather. He was the loving brother of Patty (Dennis) Lombardi and Carol (Bill) Aube; nephew of Sylvia (Ted) Toense, brother-in-law of Sharon (Joe) Duffy, and also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Mike was an Air Force Veteran and retired Industrial Engineer. He loved and enjoyed spending time with his family. His hobby was at the train store and being with his buddies.
Private services were held with the immediate family. In lieu of flowers the family would like to ask for donations to be made in honor of his late wife Gloria, to The American Cancer Society
. Arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
.
