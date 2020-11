Penny Chisom



Akers



May 6, 1963 - November 1, 2017



In Loving Memory



A thousand times we needed you. A thousand times we cried. If love alone could have saved you, You never would have died. A heart of gold stopped beating; Two twinkling eyes closed to rest. God broke our hearts to prove he only took the best; Never a day goes by that you're not in our hearts and souls.



Your loving family,



Fred, Megan, Amanda,Tommy and Shelby



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 1, 2020.