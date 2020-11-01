Moody



Bonnie M.



October 31, 2020



Bonnie M. Moody, of Salem, Virginia, passed away at Lewis Gale Medical Center on Saturday, October 31, 2020, shortly after 12 p.m.



Bonnie is survived by one brother, Ronnie Clifton of Maryland. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry E. Moody; father, Dan D. Clifton; mother, Julia E. Clifton; and brother, Donald Clifton.



Bonnie is survived by her sons, Daniel (Melissa Moody), Tom Saunders (Sabine Zizelman), David Saunders (Bettina Saunders), Arles W. Saunders, Tim D Saunders (Margaret). She was employed by the Fincastle Herald for 14 years and made many friends in the community.



She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, Joshua Moody (Hope), Kaitlyn Spencer (Caleb), Bobby Zizelman (Kelly) Mario Saunders (Kala), Gino saunders (Chelsea), Mariye Murphy (Tyler), Noelle Hinojos (Antonio), Delanye Saunders, Brendan and Gavin Gall, Tim Saunders Jr. (Christina). Also eight great-grandchildren, Hailey, Olivia, Benny, Hannah, Kersten, Reece, Cooper, and Audrey. Also, a special cousin, Billie Greer and a special friend/caregiver Andi Weiler. Also numerous camping buddies who are very dear to her and her husband.



Funeral services will be handled by Rader's Funeral Home in Daleville, Va. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 for immediate family and close friends. With burial to follow at Forest Grove Baptist Church in Eagle Rock, Va. Time to be announced.



Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 1, 2020.