Brumfield
Lois Marie Graham
December 12, 1931
October 31, 2020
Lois Marie Graham Brumfield, 88, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 31, 2020, at home surrounded with family at her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Maggie Graham; husband, George H Brumfield; son, Jeffrey Lee Brumfield; brother, Frank A Graham Sr. and wife, Kathleen Oakley Graham, of Christiansburg; sister-in-law, Wilma Jean Graham of Salem; and an uncle and his wife, William and Lucille Brumfield of Roanoke.
Survivors include her son, George Michael Brumfield; daughters, Beverly Ann Newman, and Theresa Lynn Esquivel (Carlos); grandchildren, Tracy Marie Newman, Matthew, and Graham Brumfield; brother, Kenneth E. Graham Sr. of Salem; and sister, Phyllis Ann Alderman of Christiansburg.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Den Hill Cemetery in Montgomery County.
Her children consider one of their greatest gifts in life was having her as their mother.
