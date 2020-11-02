Jones
Virginia Irene
August 9, 1932
November 1, 2020
Virginia Irene Jones, 88, of Curve Road, Pearisburg, Va., departed this life on Sunday, November 1, 2020, in the care of Heritage Hall Health and Rehab in Rich Creek. Born in Giles Co. on August 9, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Jim Mac and Mary Mae Collins Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Minor Jones and her brothers, Jim Martin and Bob Martin.
Virginia was a faithful member of the Shaver Memorial Church in Pearisburg and also retired from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.
Virginia is survived by her brother, Tom Martin of Pearisburg; her nieces and nephews, Tina Martin, Ethan Ballard, Winky Addison, and Angelina Martin; and special caregivers, Tammy Kast, Aubrey Boothe and Cody Vincil. She also leaves a host of friends that loved her dearly.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Angels Rest Memory Gardens in Narrows.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 2, 2020.