LawPatricia Lee HodgesOctober 31, 2020Patricia Lee Hodges Law, age 79, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Alvin O. and Madaline J. Hodges. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Lewis K. Law. Also preceding her in death were three sisters, Frances Broce, Martha Young and Billie Hodges; as well as a sister-in-law, Joyce Law.Pat is survived by her son, Dennis Law; daughter, Terri Lynn and her fiancé, Robert Bishop Jr. She is also survived by her only grandchild, the apple of her eye and the love of her life, Adam Tyler. They were two peas in a pod and could always be caught "acting up to no good". There was never a love, nor will there ever be a love like those two shared. Pat is also survived by her brother-in-law, Edmund Law; sister, Doris Buckner, who was her bestie; two special nieces and special nephew, Jackie Wagner, Sandra Clements and Thomas Young and his wife, Sharon; special "first grandchild" Dillon Clements; and three special great-grandchildren, Oliver and Logan Brown and Alex Duarte, each whom she dearly loved. Pat is also survived by three sisters, Betty Hall, Rebecca Preston and Helen Bennett, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Pat and Lewis are also survived by Tony Belcher, who was always by their side during their times of need.Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Mountain View Memorial Park with Mr. Thomas Young officiating. The family would like to ask that all in attendance please respect Covid guidelines by wearing a face covering and practicing social distancing when possible. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.