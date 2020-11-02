Marshall III
Frank
August 19, 1941
October 31, 2020
PENHOOK, Va.
Frank Marshall III, age 79, of Penhook, entered into rest on October 31, 2020, at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
He was born on August 19, 1941, in Roanoke, the son of the late Frank Marshall Jr. and the late Perry Ward Marshall. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Lester Marshall.
He graduated from Blacksburg High School and attended Virginia Tech., where his father was a professor. He worked at Sherwin-Williams in Martinsville and later owned and operated a driver's ed school and also taught driver's ed at Chatham Hall. He loved living on the lake, traveling, and especially his dogs.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Marshall St. Clair; a son, Frank Marshall IV; a grandchild, Alexandria Mavis St. Clair; and a special friend, Sharon Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Marshall Dorsett.
Graveside services will be conducted at Chatham Burial Park on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 2 p.m.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to the Martinsville Salvation Army.
Scott Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chatham is serving the Marshall family, scottfuneralhomechatham.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 2, 2020.