Menu
Search
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Luttie Jane Stump
Stump

Luttie Jane

November 1, 2020

Luttie Jane Stump, age 89, of Callaway, died on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Stump; and parents, Charles and Ollie Fisher.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Alva and Deborah Stump; granddog, Sammy; sister-in-law, Lillie Mae Holland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bethlehem Church of the Brethren, 4250 Bethlehem Rd., Boones Mill, VA 24065. A private graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Monte Vista Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Horace Light officiating. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
3
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Monte Vista Church of the Brethren Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
FLORA FUNERAL SERVICE INC
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.