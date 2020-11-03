BarnettEdith CorderJune 28, 1942October 29, 2020Edith Corder Barnett, 78, of Price's Fork, Va., died on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her home. She was born in Montgomery County, Va. on June 28, 1942, to the late Clara Elizabeth Burk Lang. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years Lee Roy Barnett.Edith was a loving and amazing woman that was loved by so many. Edith is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Teresa Barnett, Jason and Jennifer Barnett, and Henry and Brandi Barnett; grandchildren she adored and loved very much, Wyatt, Lilly, Zoey, and Mallory; sisters and brothers-in-law, Peggy (George) Surface and Rita (Lynn) Boland; special aunt, Mildred Burk; sisters-in-law, Stella Quesenberry and Barbara Yopp; as well as several nieces and nephews. Many special friends as well.Private funeral services will be held at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Price's Fork United Methodist Church. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.