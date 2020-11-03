Gagnet
Sylvia DeHart
November 1, 2020
Sylvia "Sue" DeHart Gagnet went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas R. Gagnet Sr.; her parents, James H. DeHart and Amanda DeHart; her four brothers and four sisters.
She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas R. Gagnet Jr. and his wife, Ann Gagnet of Moneta, Va. and her son, Michael A. Gagnet and his wife, Nita Gagnet of Salem, Va. She is also survived by her grandchildren that she loved so much, Amber Bickford of Hillsborough, N.C., Samantha Gagnet of Radford, Va. and Bryan Gagnet of Roanoke, Va. as well as two great-grandchildren, Addie Bickford and Stella Gagnet.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Salem for many years. She was also a past President of the DAV Auxiliary, a member of the Roanoke Chapter of Ex POW's and an avid bridge player.
Our family expresses our gratitude and thanks to the staff of Brookdale and Good Samaritan for their devotion to our mom's needs as she declined while on her way to the hereafter.
A private family viewing will be held before her graveside ceremony at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lotzfuneralhomesalem.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 3, 2020.