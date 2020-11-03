MORGAN
Christopher Scott
November 4, 1958
November 1, 2020
Christopher Scott Morgan, 61, of Troutville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
He was born on November 4, 1958 to Delbert Morgan and the late Sarah Haynes Morgan of Second Creek, West Virginia.
Chris served in the United States Navy for four years where he learned to service and repair computers. Working in the computer repair industry brought Chris to Roanoke, Virginia after leaving the Navy. In recent years, he worked in the electrical supply business.
Chris enjoyed antique tractors especially two-cylinder John Deere tractors. He loved to work on his tractors and attend antique tractor shows, especially a show held in Plain City, Ohio, where he got to spend time with family as well. Other hobbies include traveling the country and camping with his family, family genealogy, spending time with his bull dogs, and designing and building things.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 29 years, Sonja; son, Charlie Morgan (Stephanie Bailey); father, Delbert Morgan; sister, Cheryl Bowman (Tom); brother, Stephen Morgan (Diana); many special family members; and special fur babies, Henry and Maggie.
The Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Oakey's East Chapel with his cousins, Pastor Jason Bennett and Pastor Dean Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 10 until the 11 a.m. service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Chris was a lover of animals and in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to the ASPCA or to your local animal shelter. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 3, 2020.