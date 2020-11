RogersJoanne TooneOctober 25, 2020Joanne Toone Rogers, 70, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Buchanan, Va. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.