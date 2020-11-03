ALEXANDER
Harry Arnold
October 31, 2020
Harry Arnold Alexander of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday October 31, 2020.
He was born and raised in his sweet hometown of Mooresville, N.C. His parents, Katharine Elizabeth Bustle and Harry Augustus Alexander had three children and dad was their youngest along with his sister, Hazel, and half-sister, Mildred.
Arnold married his high school sweetheart of 58 years, Helen Robertson Alexander, who passed away before him in 2012. He was drawn to Helen because she would wear this pretty red lipstick. Arnold was a father of six children, to include his twin boys who died shortly after birth, and a grandfather to three grandchildren. Arnold never got over losing the love of his life, but God gave him a second chance at love with his friend, Dorothy Perry Brogan, whom he called his "Angel."
He is survived by his eldest son, Anthony Alexander; and his three children, Julia, Anthony, and Lydia, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; eldest daughter, Diane Johnson and her spouse, Roy Johnson, of Vinton, Va.; youngest son, Jeffrey Alexander of Roanoke, Va.; and youngest daughter, Tonya Agee and her spouse, Ron Agee, of New Castle, Va.
Arnold will be remembered as a loving and loyal husband, father, and friend. He loved others with a heart like Christ in his gentleman like nature and soft-spoken ways. Arnold lived a life true to his strong values and his time was spent freely being a selfless servant. His greatest hope is that everyone hears the good news and that is simply that Jesus died for you and all you have to do is to receive Him and turn your life over to Him and repent and let God guide you the rest of the way. Arnold is in Heaven reunited with his loved ones and Jesus.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Centre Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Mooresville, N.C. with Pastor Jay Robinette officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 3, 2020.