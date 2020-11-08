Parris
Adrian L.
January 16, 1951
October 13, 2020
Adrian L. Parris, 69, of Salem, found a way to avoid cleaning the basement and moved to a higher 'plane' on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
A resident of Salem for vast majority of his life, he graduated from Andrew Lewis High School in 1969 and received a Bachelors degree from Virginia Tech in 1973. He retired from the Virginia Department of Taxation after more than 35 years of service. Adrian was a long-time woodworker, as well as an avid model airplane enthusiast and member of Roanoke Valley Radio Control. He was a lifelong member of Central United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon Byers and Virginia Hall Parris; a brother-in-law, James Breedlove; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Nancy and William Witcher; a sister-in-law, Mary Crews; and numerous fur babies, Snowball, Oscar, Binky, Kate, and Rain.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Witcher Parris; his two daughters and sons-in-law, Allison Parris Polk and husband, Ben, and Tracey Parris Capelety and husband, Kevin; as well as his five grandchildren, Abigail and Andrew Capelety, Reagan Coppage, and Logan and Hallie Polk. Additionally, he is survived by his two sisters, Lynda Breedlove, and Diane Smith and her husband, Gene; and his siblings-in-law, Cheryl Henderson and Ron Rosenberg, Connie and Gene Campbell, and William Neal and Laura Witcher. Adrian leaves behind 13 nieces and nephews, along with their spouses and children. He will be deeply missed by his beloved dog, Ginger, and two feline friends, Bernie and Coal.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Central United Methodist Church, 428 South College Avenue, Salem, Va.
You are encouraged to follow all current CDC and local government recommendations regarding masks and social distancing in response to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to Central UMC at the address above. An online guest book is available for family and friends by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 8, 2020.