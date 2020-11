DicksonMildred M.October 28, 2020Mildred M. Dickson, 99, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Serenity with family visitation one hour prior to the service. Friends may visit for viewing on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 2 until 5 p.m. Interment will be held in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.