RiderBernice Montgomery YoungOctober 30, 2020Bernice Montgomery Young Rider, 96, of 411 Pine Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia passed on to her Heavenly home on Friday, October 30, 2020Due to COVID, a graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Alleghany Memorial Park, Low Moor with Reverend Edith Snedegar officiating.Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling arrangements. To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com