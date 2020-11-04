Weaver III
Harry Sands
June 18, 1935
October 31, 2020
Harry Sands Weaver III, age 85, passed away at his home in Salem, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, after a short battle with lung cancer.
He was born on June 18, 1935 to the late Harry S. Weaver Jr. and Elizabeth Garrett Weaver in Philadelphia, Pa. He was a graduate of Dartmouth College, with a degree in engineering and later specialized in chemical engineering. Harry was the founder and long-term President of QualiChem, Inc., of Salem. After retirement in 2003, Jo and Harry enjoyed spending time between their home in Salem and their home in Florida. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends and family, and especially his time spent on the golf course.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Eleanor Jo Dudley Weaver; brother, Frederick (Lisa) Weaver; sons, James (Linda) Weaver, William (Marcia) Weaver; and daughter, Laurel W. (Mani) Serrano. Also surviving him are stepsons, Jeffery (Drema) Dudley, Steven (Mary) Dudley; stepdaughter, Deborah Graham; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his special K9 companion, Suzie.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Lotz Salem Chapel. Visitation will be prior to service from 10 until 11 a.m.
Due to mandates placed by our Governor, we will be following the guidelines for social distancing and masks.
Because of his love of golf, in lieu of flowers consider a donation in Harrys name to First Tee – Roanoke Valley, 3707 Densmore Rd., NW, Roanoke, VA 24017 or online at www.firstteeroanokevalley.org
. First Tee introduces the game of golf and its inherent values to young people.
Published by Roanoke Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.