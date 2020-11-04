Menu
David Stover
STOVER

David

October 27, 2020

David Stover of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away surrounded by his family in Kissimmee, Florida, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

His compassion for people and love for life made him an outstanding father, brother, husband, and friend.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel on Brambleton Road. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 1.p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Celebration Church of God on Buck Mountain Road, Roanoke. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
