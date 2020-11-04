STOVER
David
October 27, 2020
David Stover of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away surrounded by his family in Kissimmee, Florida, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
His compassion for people and love for life made him an outstanding father, brother, husband, and friend.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel on Brambleton Road. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 1.p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Celebration Church of God on Buck Mountain Road, Roanoke. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 4, 2020.