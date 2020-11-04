Menu
Lois Torbet Pinkerton
1931 - 2020
BORN
September 29, 1931
DIED
November 1, 2020
Pinkerton

Lois Torbet

September 29, 1931

November 1, 2020

Lois Torbet Pinkerton, 89, born on September 29, 1931, entered the presence of her Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Olive Torbet, and her brother, Robert Torbet, all of Wayne, N.J., and a granddaughter, Melinda Pinkerton, of Cedarville, Ohio.

She will be dearly missed by her husband of 66 years, J. Alfred (Al) Pinkerton of Laurel Fork, Va. (formerly of Dugspur, Va. for over 50 years).

Lois was a loving mother to six children, Susan (Tom) Hilker of Elkhorn, Wis.; Jim (Lois) Pinkerton of Kernersville, N.C.; Steve (Tess) Pinkerton of Bemidji, Minn.; Mark (Bonnie) Pinkerton, of Cedarville, Ohio; Jean (Ed) Lanning of Hillsville, Va.; and Cheryl (Rory) Patterson of Lynchburg, Va. She was blessed with 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Lois is also survived by sister-in-law, Grace Torbet of Jekyll Island, Ga., brother-in-law, Ed Howry, of Berlin, N.H. and many nieces and nephews.

Lois placed her trust in Jesus as a teen growing up on her family dairy farm in Wayne, N.J. She attended Wheaton College in Illinois, earning a teaching degree and studying music. There she met Al. They were married August 28, 1954. Lois taught third grade in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. In 1958, Lois and Al moved to Dugspur, Virginia, and devoted their lives to the people and ministry of Calvary Bible Church and Mountain View Bible Camp. Specifically, Lois played the piano and organ, taught Sunday School, led choirs, organized Christmas and Easter programs, and served the camp in many ways, including camp cook. Lois taught piano lessons for years. Lois will be remembered as a faithful servant of the Lord whose life touched countless people.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Heritage Hall, Laurel Meadows, of Laurel Fork, Va. for their loving and professional care.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastors Brent Carrick and Russell Gordon officiating. Burial will follow in the Cox Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mountain View Bible Camp, 1000 Double Cabin Road, Dugspur, VA 24325. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145, Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
Nov
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145, Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
Nov
7
Burial
Cox Cemetery
GUEST BOOK
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rebecca Conley
Friend
November 3, 2020
A wonderful dear lady, may God comfort her family. We were blessed to have known her.
Deborah Brady
November 3, 2020
We send love & sympathy to Lois' dear family. Peace.
Verlin & Katie Bowman
November 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kay & Jerry Bolt
November 3, 2020
Lois was a gentle and caring woman who made such an impact on those around her. I cherish the memories I have of growing up in Dugspur, and being a part of the church and camp of which Lois was so devoted to. Her love of the Lord was witnessed in all that she did. My thoughts and prayers are with Al, and the entire family, during this difficult time.
Donna Edwards
Friend
November 2, 2020
Cheryl,
You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers!
Love,
Ronnie, Angel Reynolds & children
Angel Reynolds
Friend
November 2, 2020
Susan and family I'm sorry to hear about the passing of your mother I have thought about your parents thru the years they were good neighbors when we lived next to them (The Turman family) she was always so nice loved to hear her play the piano, May The Lord bless all of you and your sweet father. Nita Turman Sexton
nita turman-sexton
Friend
November 2, 2020
I will always remember her kindness and above all her love for the Lord. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Lisa Midkiff Cobler
Neighbor
November 2, 2020